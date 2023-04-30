Rielly got an assist on the game-winning goal Saturday in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Lightning in Game 6.

Rielly has been one of the best Leafs on the ice in the opening round. He's on a five-game, eight-point scoring streak (three goals, five assists). The Leafs move on after a 4-2 series win and will face either the Bruins or Panthers in Round 2.