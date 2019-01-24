Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Flaunts vision in latest win

Rielly generated two assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.

Rielly's produced at least one point in every other game since Jan. 5 -- that's a nine-game sample, but while he has gently hit the brakes on his offensive production of late, the fact remains that the B.C. native is just three points shy of establishing a new career high. Specifically, Rielly has generated 13 goals and 37 assists -- including 15 power-play points -- to rocket within the elite tier of fantasy defensemen.