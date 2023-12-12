Rielly scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Rielly tied the game at 3-3 with just seven seconds remaining in the third period, burying a rebound off a John Tavares shot to force overtime. Rielly now has points in three straight games after picking up assists in each of his previous two contests -- he had just one point in his prior five games. Overall, the 29-year-old blueliner is up to 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) with a plus-3 rating, 52 blocked shots and 22 hits through 25 games this year.