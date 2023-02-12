Rielly scored a power-play goal in a 4-3 loss to Columbus on Saturday.
He tied the game 3-3 early in the third period when he one-timed a quick pass from Mitch Marner at the bottom of the right face-off circle. Rielly extended his point streak to four game (two goals, two assists).
