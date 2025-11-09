Rielly picked up two assists in a 5-3 loss to Boston on Saturday.

The Leafs haven't been great this season, but that hasn't stopped Rielly from piling up points. He's on a four-game, six-assist streak, and he has 12 points, including 10 helpers, in 14 games this season. Remarkably, Rielly has just one power-play point in that mix. He put up significant points with the man advantage when he had his best seasons, so good things may come if the Buds can figure out their power play.