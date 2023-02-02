Rielly logged a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Rielly helped out on a Mitch Marner tally in the second period. This was Rielly's third power-play helper in 17 games since he returned from a knee injury in late December. The 28-year-old defenseman has a goal, 22 assists (nine with the man advantage), 69 shots on goal, 48 blocked shots, 41 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 37 outings overall.