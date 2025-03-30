Rielly picked up an assist Saturday in a 3-1 win over Los Angeles.

It came on a third-period power play. Rielly has really struggled offensive this season, and he has just 35 points (seven goals, 28 assists) in 73 games. Last season, Rielly delivered 58 points in 72 contests. He's a long way removed from his career mark, which was set in 2018-19. He scored 20 goals and 51 assists, and he fired 223 shots. You have to trot him out there when he's playing -- you likely invested too much to admit you were wrong back at the draft.