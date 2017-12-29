Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Gets back to even rating
Rielly dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- to go with a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 7-4 win over Arizona.
Rielly has made a leap offensively after posting between 27 and 36 points in each of his first four seasons, as he's already got 26 before the halfway point this year. This plus-4 performance pushed Rielly's rating back up to even for the season, which also represents a tremendous improvement over his previous best of minus-13.
