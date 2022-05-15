Rielly scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series.

Rielly took a pass from Auston Matthews and went high glove side on Andrei Vasilevskiy at the 13:25 mark of the second. It tied the game. Rielly delivered three goals and three assists in seven games this postseason, and has 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) in 39 career playoff games.