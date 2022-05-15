Rielly scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series.
Rielly took a pass from Auston Matthews and went high glove side on Andrei Vasilevskiy at the 13:25 mark of the second. It tied the game. Rielly delivered three goals and three assists in seven games this postseason, and has 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) in 39 career playoff games.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Offers power-play assist•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Picks up two helpers in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Snaps out of slump•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: New career mark in helpers•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Has 11 points in last six•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Four-game, nine-point streak•