Rielly (rest) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game versus Vancouver, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.
The Maple Leafs just clinched a playoff spot, so they'll give several veterans, including Reilly, the night off Thursday. He'll likely return to the lineup for Saturday's rematch with the Canucks.
