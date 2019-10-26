Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Goal holds up as game-winner
Rielly scored a goal on his only shot and registered five blocks in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.
Rielly beat San Jose netminder Martin Jones with a blast from the bottom of the right faceoff circle, giving Toronto a 2-1 lead with 5:29 left in the third period. It was the third goal of the year for Rielly and his 12th point in 12 games, coming off his massive 20-goal, 72-point output from a year ago.
