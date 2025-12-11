default-cbs-image
Rielly (illness) will play Thursday versus San Jose, according to Dave McCarthy of NHL.com.

Rielly was questionable after missing Wednesday's practice, but he won't miss a game due to the illness. The 31-year-old is expected to serve on the top pairing alongside Oliver Ekman-Larsson versus the Sharks. Rielly should also feature on the top power-play unit.

