Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Good to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rielly (illness) will play Thursday versus San Jose, according to Dave McCarthy of NHL.com.
Rielly was questionable after missing Wednesday's practice, but he won't miss a game due to the illness. The 31-year-old is expected to serve on the top pairing alongside Oliver Ekman-Larsson versus the Sharks. Rielly should also feature on the top power-play unit.
