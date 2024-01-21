Rielly delivered two assists Saturday in a 6-4 loss to the Canucks.

Rielly is having the second-best season of his career. His 37 points put him in a tie with Rasmus Dahlin for seventh overall in the NHL, and they project to a 69-point campaign. His 118 shots are the fifth-most from defenders in the entire NHL. Rielly's best season ever came in 2018-19 when he put up 72 points. Given the Leafs' potent forward corps, Rielly should be a lock for elite output for fantasy managers.