Rielly logged a pair of assists, including one on the power play, and went plus-2 with two shots on net in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Rielly set up goals by Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews in the contest. This was Rielly second multi-assist game of the season, and he's up to seven helpers in eight appearances. He's added 15 shots on net, 10 blocked shots, six hits, seven PIM and a minus-2 rating. Rielly should have plenty of chances to rack up points while playing on the Maple Leafs' top power-play unit and first defense pairing.