Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Headed to doctor later in week
Rielly (foot) is scheduled to see the doctor later this week, reports the Toronto Sun.
It's a checkpoint appointment to see how well Rielly is healing. At the time of his injury, reports indicated he would be gone eight weeks. He's about halfway through that period. Rielly's recovery could result in a Leaf trade, as they can ill afford to be without a defender of his caliber for another month.
