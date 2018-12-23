Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Heading into uncharted territory
Rielly scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 5-3 victory over the Rangers.
Rielly has nine points, including seven assists, on a four-game scoring streak. And he has at least a point in 10 of his last 11 games. Leafs' fans should pause to reflect on the dominance of Rielly this season -- he's on pace to hit the mid-90s in points if he keeps this up. Only 25 NHLers have ever hit the 90-point mark and none have been a Leaf. Rielly is an absolute stud.
