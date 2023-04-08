Rielly will be a healthy scratch Saturday versus Montreal, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.
The Maple Leafs have clinched second place in the Atlantic Division and are giving some regulars time off. Rielly has been having a lackluster season, scoring four times and adding 36 assists in 62 games. Erik Gustafsson could take over the point on the first power play in Rielly's absence.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Notches two helpers•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Healthy scratch Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Two-point night Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Mixed results in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Four-game point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Garners power-play assist•