Rielly will be a healthy scratch Thursday versus Florida, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Rielly is getting a rest with T.J. Brodie (undisclosed) and Luke Schenn (healthy scratch) drawing back into the lineup. Rielly has four goals and 32 assists in 55 games this season. Look for Rielly to return to the lineup Saturday when the Maple Leafs face Carolina.
