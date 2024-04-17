Rielly is set to be a healthy scratch Wednesday against the Lightning, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.
Rielly is concluding the campaign with seven goals and 58 points in 72 outings. After getting the season finale versus Tampa Bay off, he figures to draw back into the lineup as a member of the top pairing for Game 1 of the playoffs.
