Rielly notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

Rielly has six helpers over his last five games, and his last three assists have all come on the power play. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to 41 points through 48 appearances, matching his output from 65 games a year ago. He's added 125 shots on net, 92 blocked shots, 39 hits and an even plus-minus rating, and 15 of his points have come with the man advantage.