Rielly (undisclosed) "hasn't been ruled out fully" for Tuesday night's game versus the Devils, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Rielly's status against New Jersey could boil down to a game-time decision. Simon Benoit could draw into the lineup Tuesday if Rielly is unable to go.
