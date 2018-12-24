Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Incredibly efficient in OT win
Rielly went plus-4 with two even-strength assists in Sunday's 5-4 overtime home win over the Red Wings.
Rielly entered the 2018-19 campaign with a career rating of minus-70, but he's been a direct beneficiary of puck prodigy John Tavares joining the club over the summer. The top-pairing defenseman is on pace for a single-season rating of plus-58 to complement 98 points, which is incredible when you consider that he's destined to blow away his personal-best mark from 2017-18 -- even that was a hefty total comprised of six goals and 46 assists.
More News
