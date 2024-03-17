Rielly picked up two assists in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Both assists were incredible stretch passes that sprung William Nylander and David Kampf on breakaways. With the points, Rielly joined Borje Salming (817) and Tomas Kaberle (548) as the only defenders to reach 500 or more career regular season and playoff points with the Maple Leafs franchise. His 49 points (61 games) put him 10th on the NHL's defensemen scoring list.