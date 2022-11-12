Rielly secured a power-play assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Rielly has 11 helpers representing his entire point total through 15 games. Unfortunately, the power-play quarterback is averaging only 4.3 shots per 60 minutes, which raises some concern considering that is the lowest mark of his 10-year career. Rielly remains an elite, low-maintenance defenseman, but his fantasy managers undoubtedly are clamoring for him to fire more shots on goal.