Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Leading team in scoring
Rielly scored two goals, including the winner in overtime, in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Boston.
Rielly has 11 points in nine games, so his fantasy game is strong. In fact, he leads the Leafs in scoring. However, his on-ice work is sadly compromised by playing with Cody Ceci, who's abysmal in his own zone. Watch for the Leafs to move Travis Dermott alongside Rielly when the former returns from injury. That's good for the Leafs and fantasy owners alike.
