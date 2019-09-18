Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Likely paired with Cody Ceci

Rielly may skate with newcomer Cody Ceci to start the season.

The two lined up together early in camp, with Ceci playing the role of a steady, defend-the-house player to Rielly's offensive-minded approach. This pairing should reap dividends for Rielly at even strength. And he should be able to deliver exceptional special-teams production reprising his role on the top power-play unit. His game may not be quite Norris-caliber yet, but Rielly could be in the conversation in a couple years.