Rielly put up four assists in a 7-2 win over the Lightning in Game 2 on Thursday night.

His first three helpers came in the first period, which set a franchise record. Rielly is the first Maple Leafs defender to post a three-point period in the playoffs. And he tied the Maple Leafs playoff record for the most assists in a game. All four helpers were primary. Rielly heard lots of criticism about a possible drop-off in play this season, but this performance should silence the doubters.