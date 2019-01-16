Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Minor slump mirrors team struggles

Rielly has struggled since the Christmas break, tallying just three assists in eight games.

The Leafs as a whole have been scuffling -- the team has lost five of its last seven. And everyone has struggled to score. Rielly now sits second in scoring from the blue line with 47 points (13 goals, 34 assists) in 45 games. He's still an automatic roll and piles of points will come when the team gets its collective act together.