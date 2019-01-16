Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Minor slump mirrors team struggles
Rielly has struggled since the Christmas break, tallying just three assists in eight games.
The Leafs as a whole have been scuffling -- the team has lost five of its last seven. And everyone has struggled to score. Rielly now sits second in scoring from the blue line with 47 points (13 goals, 34 assists) in 45 games. He's still an automatic roll and piles of points will come when the team gets its collective act together.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: NHL's second star of week•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Incredibly efficient in OT win•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Heading into uncharted territory•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Top scorer from blue line•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: How soon will Norris knock?•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Refuses to be stopped•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...