Rielly added a power-play assist against a minus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

Rielly has gone three straight games with an assist, which is likely more important to fantasy managers than his defensive miscues on a given night. Furthermore, his offensive contributions -- including two goals and 30 assists through 48 games -- have helped the Leafs to their current second place standing within the Atlantic Division, and Rielly remains a fixture on the No. 1 power-play unit.