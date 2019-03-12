Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Name cleared in NHL investigation

Based on the findings of an investigation from the NHL, Rielly did not utter a homophobic slur at an official in Monday's game against the Lightning, therefore, the case is closed, TSN reports.

According to this report, both Rielly and the official, Brad Meier -- among others -- were interviewed about the alleged incident, and audio was reviewed before the league issued an official statement on the matter. Rielly and the Maple Leafs can now focus their attention on Wednesday's game against the Blackhawks.