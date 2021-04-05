Rielly scored a goal on two shots, blocked three shots, doled out three hits and went plus-3 in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

The Flames couldn't clear their zone, and Auston Matthews set up Rielly for the opening tally just 58 seconds into the game. The 27-year-old Rielly has generated plenty of offense from the blue line this year. He has 27 points in 38 games, matching his scoring output from 47 appearances last year. The Canadian rearguard has added 45 hits, 41 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating in 2020-21.