Rielly put up two assists in a 5-2 loss to Buffalo on Tuesday.
Rielly established a new career mark for assists in a single-season (53) and is within reach of Tomas Kaberle's Leafs' record for blueliners (58) set in 2005-06. At this rate, Rielly may have a chance to break that record.
