Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: NHL's second star of week

Rielly was named the NHL's second star of the week for Dec.17-23.

All he did was lead the NHL with nine points (three goals, six assists) and a plus-10 rating in four games played. Rielly remains the top offensive defender in the league, leading all with 44 points, including 13 goals, in 37 games this season.

