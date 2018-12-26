Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: NHL's second star of week
Rielly was named the NHL's second star of the week for Dec.17-23.
All he did was lead the NHL with nine points (three goals, six assists) and a plus-10 rating in four games played. Rielly remains the top offensive defender in the league, leading all with 44 points, including 13 goals, in 37 games this season.
