Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: No points in two playoff games

Rielly has six shots, but no points in two games against the Bruins this postseason.

He had a massive, Norris-caliber season with 72 points in 82 games. But Rielly is working to contain the top Bruins' scorers. He'll get his chances on the power play, but Leafs' fans should be happy Rielly is focused on keeping pucks out. That's how the Leafs will be successful this round.