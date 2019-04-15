Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: No points in two playoff games
Rielly has six shots, but no points in two games against the Bruins this postseason.
He had a massive, Norris-caliber season with 72 points in 82 games. But Rielly is working to contain the top Bruins' scorers. He'll get his chances on the power play, but Leafs' fans should be happy Rielly is focused on keeping pucks out. That's how the Leafs will be successful this round.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Reaches 70 points•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: First defender to hit 20 goals•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Stays hot in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Name cleared in NHL investigation•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Fills stat line•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Pots goal in big win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...