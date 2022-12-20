According to coach Sheldon Keefe, Rielly (knee) is still "a ways away" from returning, but he's resumed skating and is evidently looking better every day, Mike Stephens of SI Now reports.

Rielly has already been sidelined for nearly a month with his knee injury, and although he's clearly making progress in his recovery, it sounds like he may have to wait for the calendar to turn to 2023 before making his return to the lineup. The 28-year-old blueliner racked up 16 helpers through the first 20 contests of the campaign before going down with his injury.