Rielly posted two assists and was a plus-1 rating in the Maple Leafs' 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Rielly assisted on goals from Calle Jarnkrok and Auston Matthews in the contest. This performance gives him points in four of his last five games with six points in that span. On the season, Rielly has four goals and 38 points in 56 games.