Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Now among top-10 offensive defenders

Rielly set up two goals Saturday in a 3-2 victory over the Rangers.

One of the assists came on the power play. Rielly has seven points (one goal, six assists) in his last 10 games. He's on a 53-point pace right now and has quickly become one of the NHL's top-10 defenders.

