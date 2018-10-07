Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Off to good start
Rielly scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Senators.
The assist came on the power play. Rielly should replicate his scoring exploits of 2017-18, making him a strong fantasy defender. He's off to a good start.
