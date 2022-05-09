Rielly logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Lightning in Game 4.

Rielly had the secondary helper on the first of William Nylander's two tallies in the third period. Through four playoff contests, Rielly's been effective on offense with a goal and three assists. The defenseman has added eight shots on net, seven hits, eight blocked shots, 15 PIM and a minus-3 rating. He'll likely continue to see heavy usage, and his ability to put up points makes him a solid fantasy option.