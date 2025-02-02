Rielly logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.
This was Rielly's first power-play contribution since Nov. 13. The defenseman is on the second unit, and he set up Bobby McMann for the Maple Leafs' third goal of this game. Rielly is up to five goals, 18 assists, eight power-play points, 85 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating through 52 appearances in what's largely been a challenging year for the veteran blueliner.
