Rielly notched a pair of power-play assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

Rielly set up both of Auston Matthews' goals in the contest. Rielly has posted two assists in each of the last two games. The 26-year-old defenseman remains one of the better scorers from the blue line with 16 points (nine on the power play), 34 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating through 19 contests.