Rielly notched a pair of power-play assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.
Rielly set up both of Auston Matthews' goals in the contest. Rielly has posted two assists in each of the last two games. The 26-year-old defenseman remains one of the better scorers from the blue line with 16 points (nine on the power play), 34 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating through 19 contests.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Among NHL's best from blue line•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Opens scoring in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: On modest three-game point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Sparks offense in Calgary•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Delivers win in OT•