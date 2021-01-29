Rielly notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a pair of blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Rielly got on the scoresheet for the third straight game -- he's racked up six helpers in that span. The 26-year-old blueliner has seven points, 20 shots on net and 10 hits through nine outings this season. Rielly is doing just fine to start 2020-21, offering a high-scoring option for virtual defenses.