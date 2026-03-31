Rielly tallied a shorthanded goal, recorded an assist, put two shots on net and had two blocked shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over Anaheim.

Rielly roped the game-winning assist towards the back post, where John Tavares buried the puck to give the Maple Leafs the OT victory. Rielly also tallied a shorthanded goal late in the third period to give Toronto a 4-3 lead with three minutes remaining in regulation. Overall, the 32-year-old blueliner has 10 goals, 25 assists, 133 shots on net, 31 hits and 101 blocked shots across 71 games this season. Monday's performance was Rielly's first multi-point game since Jan. 17. While his offensive contributions have been few and far between in the new calendar year, he still has a shot to match his point total of 41 across 82 regular-season games a year ago.