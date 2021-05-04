Rielly scored his fifth goal of the season in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal. He also had two blocks and two hits.

Rielly got Toronto on the board just 4:07 into the game, snapping a shot from the point that found its way through traffic in front. It was Rielly's first goal since April 4, ending his personal 12-game scoring drought. He has four points (one goal, three assists) in his last three games.