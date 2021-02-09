Rielly scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.
Rielly scored at 6:38 of the first period to open the scoring. Auston Matthews and Alex Kerfoot also scored for the Maple Leafs in their third straight win over the Canucks. The 26-year-old Rielly has racked up two goals, nine assists, 26 shots and six PIM through 13 contests this season. He'll continue to be a strong scoring threat on the top defensive pairing and first power-play unit.
