Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Pairs with Hainsey this season

Rielly will shift to the right side and play with Ron Hainsey this season, reports the Toronto Sun.

The good news is that Rielly will be on his forehand in the offensive zone and that should increase his scoring chances. Hainsey is a cagey veteran coming off a Stanley Cup win and his smarts should create some room for Rielly to wheel the puck and jump into the offense.

