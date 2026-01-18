Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Picks up pair of helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rielly notched two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.
Rielly is warming up with three points over his last two contests, which follows a six-game drought. The 31-year-old defenseman hasn't been immune from some of the Maple Leafs' struggles, but he remains effective on offense. For the season, he's at six goals, 23 assists, 90 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating over 47 appearances.
