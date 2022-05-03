Rielly recorded two assists, five blocks, and 15 penalty minutes in Monday's 5-0 win over Tampa Bay.

Rielly assisted on the Leafs' final two goals from Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews before dropping the gloves with Jan Rutta in the third period. The 28-year-old defenseman had helpers in back-to-back games to finish the regular season with 68 points (10 goals and 58 assists) in addition to 92 hits and 87 blocked shots while leading Toronto skaters with 23:44 TOI/G.