Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Placed on injured reserve

Rielly (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Monday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

The transaction will now make Rielly ineligible to play in Wednesday's tilt against Chicago, but he still could play against Dallas on Thursday if his recovery progresses in time. The 23-year-old has simply been filling the scoresheet since the beginning of December, notching 14 points (two goals,12 assists) in 20 games during the span, making the ailment all the more unfortunate. In the meantime, Andreas Borgman will likely continue to play on Toronto's third pairing, and Rinat Valiev will fill Rielly's roster spot.