Rielly contributed a goal in Toronto's 5-4 overtime victory over Tampa Bay in Game 4 on Monday.

Another game, another key marker. After providing the overtime winner Saturday, Rielly scored late in the third period to tie Monday's contest at 4-4. He's up to two goals and six points in four playoff appearances this year. Rielly logged 28:14 of ice time in Game 3 and received a similarly impressive 27:18 on Monday. The Leafs' next contest against Tampa Bay isn't until Thursday, so Rielly will get a well-deserved breather.